Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 876,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,432,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.97. 1,747,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $410.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

