MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 8,690,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,053,244. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

