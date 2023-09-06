ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $56.88

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.88, but opened at $54.65. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 1,637,818 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

