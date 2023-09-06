Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 174.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

BXP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 99,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

