Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.
Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 174.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.
Boston Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
BXP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 99,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Properties
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.