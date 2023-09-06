The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $11.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

THG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,049. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

