Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. 272,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,830. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

