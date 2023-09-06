iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 698,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.38. 1,633,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,944. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

