NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 39,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 61,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 184,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. 1,931,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,125. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.59 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

