Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,304. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

