WMS Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.97. The company had a trading volume of 279,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,313. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.20. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.