The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 124,142 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $74,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

SHW stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.50. The stock had a trading volume of 235,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,494. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.34.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

