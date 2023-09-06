Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 500 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. 1,223,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

