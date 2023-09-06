Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,046 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

UPS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.63. The company had a trading volume of 813,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

