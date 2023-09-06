Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.37. 232,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.79. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $441.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

