Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. 444,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,392. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

