MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. 2,866,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

