MML Investors Services LLC Has $24 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,222 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. 134,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.