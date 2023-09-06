ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Cut by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.11. 161,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,581. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

