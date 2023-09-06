American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 414,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.03. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $265.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

