Crewe Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.40. 388,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,314. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day moving average of $294.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

