Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

