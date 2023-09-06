Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

AFL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

