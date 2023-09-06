Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.01. 779,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,735. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

