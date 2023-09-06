Synthetix Market Capitalization Achieves $632.98 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $632.98 million and approximately $131.54 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00009189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 323,506,696 coins and its circulating supply is 269,652,033 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

