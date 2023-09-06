Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $468.96. The company had a trading volume of 345,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.03 and a 200-day moving average of $488.69.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

