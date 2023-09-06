Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

SYK traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.83. 359,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,750. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.