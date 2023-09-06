Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) in the last few weeks:
- 8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 252,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,918. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,816,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BJ’s Wholesale Club
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.