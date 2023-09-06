Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,397,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 4,739,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,093,371. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.