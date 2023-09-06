Metahero Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.64 million and $183,559.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

