Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,286 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,738,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 390,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

