Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $691.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

