Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

