Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Increased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.27.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.28. 97,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

