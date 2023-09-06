Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.85. 280,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $233.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

