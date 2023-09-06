Clear Street Markets LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,946,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,057,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $274.97. 93,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

