Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 293,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.94 and a 52-week high of $177.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

