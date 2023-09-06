Clear Street Markets LLC Has $131,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,146,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. 150,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

