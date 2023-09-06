Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $31,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 592,519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,304. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.