Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $42,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 1,458,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

