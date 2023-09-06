Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 3,264,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,993,858. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

