Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. 314,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.