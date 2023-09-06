Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 444,869 Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,869 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 8.25% of iCoreConnect worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iCoreConnect during the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in iCoreConnect by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iCoreConnect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iCoreConnect by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of iCoreConnect in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCoreConnect Stock Performance

Shares of iCoreConnect stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 2,611,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,996. iCoreConnect Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

