Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 770,254 Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,254 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.69% of Chain Bridge I worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $6,002,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Chain Bridge I by 3,269.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528,084 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the first quarter worth about $3,871,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG stock remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Chain Bridge I Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

