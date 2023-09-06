Periscope Capital Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) by 135.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 244,933 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 158.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 815,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 15,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.