Periscope Capital Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2023

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIFree Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,899 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.09% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVII. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $19,211,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,610,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,851,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

SVII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

(Free Report)

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.