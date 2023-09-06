Periscope Capital Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,899 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.09% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVII. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $19,211,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,610,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,851,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

SVII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,377. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

