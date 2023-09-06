Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,745 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAO. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO stock remained flat at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

