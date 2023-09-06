Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 982,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,683 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,532,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 408,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 870,393 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 2,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

