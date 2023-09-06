Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,612 shares during the quarter. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I accounts for about 0.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 28.76% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VHNA remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Wednesday. 7,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,033. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

