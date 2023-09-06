Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 684,143 Shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) by 341.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,143 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 630,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

GTAC stock remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

