Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.05% of CIIG Capital Partners II worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in CIIG Capital Partners II by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 52,906.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 60,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIIG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. 2,530,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

